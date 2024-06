Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Narendra Modi for third PM term

Naidu also extended congratulations to all the newly sworn in NDA cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (MoS), wishing them a successful tenure.

"May this ceremony mark the beginning of a new era of growth, development and prosperity for our nation," Naidu added.

The southern state received three ministerial berths in the newly sworn in NDA government -- one cabinet and two MoS. TDP's Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu has been inducted into the Union Cabinet while Narasapuram MP B Srinivasa Varma and Guntur MP P Chandra Sekhar have been made ministers of state.

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Jana Sena won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Parliamentary seats.

"I convey my gratitude to the people of India and NDA leadership for entrusting me with a central ministerial responsibility," said Chandra Sekhar in a post on X.

Promising to execute his duties well, he also vowed to work for the welfare of the people and the nation's progress. Celebrating Varma's success at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, his wife Venkateswari Devi said, "Today is the happiest day in our lives. BJP has recognised his 34 years of efforts and gave him this minister position."