Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress aims to foil BJP hat-trick in Rajasthan

BJP is going all out with paper leaks and promising that anybody involved would not be spared with the education minister Madan Dilawar announcing that even Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can be jailed over the paper leak trail. BJP is also labouring the point that Modi keeps all his promises and his guarantees are to be believed. Completion of Ram Mandir is a big emotive issue in the state, where religion is a way of life.