Cong eyeing max LS seats in K'taka, Telangana: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that the party had appointed ministers and senior leaders as incharge for several Lok Sabha constituencies, in a bid to win maximum seats from Karnataka.
Kharge was addressing a meeting of party coordinators from southern states, to review preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.
Recently, Congress appointed Cabinet ministers in Karnataka as parliamentary coordinators for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
In the meeting, the party president asked them to start working for the victory of the candidates immediately.
"If the party candidates lose, how can ministers show their face to the people and continue in the same position," Kharge is learnt to have said.
He said Congress was in a better position to win highest seats in Karnataka and Telangana as the party won Assembly elections recently in both the states.
"If the Congress is able to win maximum seats in these two states, the governments in these two states will be stable in the coming days," he reportedly said.
He cautioned leaders not to speak on unwanted issues and get embroiled in controversies.
"The leaders should work unitedly without giving scope for dissident activities," he said.
More than 25 ministers from Karnataka attended the meeting.