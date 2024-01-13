Cong's Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur tomorrow; party hopes to raise issues of social, political justice

Party General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh has said the idea of both the yatras had its inspiration from the first line of Preamble of Constitution. He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra concentrated on the aspects of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity while the latest one will focus on 'nyay' or justice on social, economic and political fronts.

Initially named ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ and then rechristened as BJNY to capitalise on the recall value of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul will cover Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

It will cover cities and towns like Kohima, Itanagar, Cooch Behar, Guwahati, Siliguri, Purnia, Dhanbad, Ranchi,Agra, Gwalior, Ujjain, Guna and Malegaon.

The yatra will pass through 3 states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh – where the party recently lost elections. The yatra will be covering Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for the second time though Bharat Jodo Yatra has passed through it.

The Uttar Pradesh leg of the yatra will be the longest as Rahul will cover 1,074 km in the state in 11 days covering 20 districts. In West Bengal, the yatra will cover 523 km and seven districts in five days while in Assam, it is 833 km and 17 districts in eight days.

The yatra will travel five days in Gujarat covering 445 km and seven districts while in Maharashtra, it will be 480 km in five days covering six districts while in Manipur, Rahul will cover 107 km in one day covering four districts before entering Nagaland.