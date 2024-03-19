Congress, BJP keep hooks ready for their catch from ‘vulnerable’ BRS pool

However, the BJP could improve its performance in the north Telangana region by bagging seven Assembly seats and standing second in 19 segments in the region.

There is speculation that the BRS MLAs are waiting for the LS polls to be over to weigh their options. Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy’s recent remark points to the Congress’ intention to empty the BRS house.

“In the past 100 days, you all have seen my performance as the chief minister. From now on until the polls, you will see my performance as PCC president. We have only opened our gates partially. If we open the gates fully, you will see what will happen,” Revanth had told reporters recently.

Tickets as rewards

The BJP has fielded Patil in Zaheerabad and Ramulu’s son Bharat Prasad in NagarKurnool. On its part, the Congress may “reward” Ranjith and Nagender with tickets to Chevella and Secunderabad segments respectively.

BRS ZP chairperson Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy has also joined the Congress.

‘Preying on weakness’

“It’s quite natural for any party to prey on the other party if it is on a weak wicket. Unfortunately, poaching leaders has become one way of strengthening the parties. The BJP has been trying to occupy the space of the BRS. But the Congress does not want the BJP to strengthen in the state. Naturally, there will be a race between the parties, which is what we are witnessing now in Telangana. The situation is only expected to heat up as polls come close,” senior journalist and political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told DH.