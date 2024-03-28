Lok Sabha polls: Congress comes out with 8th list of candidates, no word on Rae Bareli & Amethi yet

However, sources said there was no discussion on Amethi and Rae Bareli, both Gandhi family bastions, during the meeting. Rahul Gandhi had last time lost the elections from Amethi, which he has been representing since 2004, while Sonia, who won the seat since 1999, will not be contesting this time.

There has been demand for General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to fight from Rae Bareli while party workers also want Rahul to contest again from Amethi.

According to the eighth list, there are four candidates, including Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad. A total of 14 candidates have been named in the eighth list.