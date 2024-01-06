Congress constitutes publicity committee, appoints war room functionaries for LS polls

Sasikanth Senthil, who was in charge of Karnataka Assembly election war room, will head the Organisation War Room as its chairperson.

Varun Santhosh, Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma and Capt. Arvind Kumar have been appointed vice chairpersons of the Organisation War Room.

Vaibhav Walia has been appointed the chairperson of the Communications War Room.

Since December 21, Congress has appointed multiple Lok Sabha election-related committees. The National Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee were appointed last month while five Screening committees for recommending candidates were appointed on Friday night.