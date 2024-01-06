Congress constitutes publicity committee, appoints war room functionaries for LS polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday set up a publicity committee with Treasurer Ajay Maken as the Convenor and Central War Rooms for organisation and communications intending to streamline the party's Lok Sabha election preparations.
The Publicity Committee has General Secretaries KC Venugopal (Organisation) and Jairam Ramesh (Communications), Administration in-charge Gurdeep Sappal, Media and Publicity Department chairperson Pawan Khera and Social Media and Digital Platforms head Supriya Shrinate as members. Special Invitees will be appointed after their respective approval.
Sasikanth Senthil, who was in charge of Karnataka Assembly election war room, will head the Organisation War Room as its chairperson.
Varun Santhosh, Gokul Butail, Naveen Sharma and Capt. Arvind Kumar have been appointed vice chairpersons of the Organisation War Room.
Vaibhav Walia has been appointed the chairperson of the Communications War Room.
Since December 21, Congress has appointed multiple Lok Sabha election-related committees. The National Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee were appointed last month while five Screening committees for recommending candidates were appointed on Friday night.