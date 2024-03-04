'Defectors are beneficiaries of washing machine': Congress attacks BJP over 'parivarvaad' & corruption charges

Gwalior: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday used the "washing machine" analogy to target the leaders who have quit the Grand Old Party and joined the ruling BJP, a remark coming amid allegations that the turncoats get protection in pending cases.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda also came down heavily on the BJP saying that if someone joins the BJP with black money then it's no longer black.

"The point is if someone joins the BJP with black money then it's no more black money, if someone comes to the party from a political family then the PM won't talk about 'Parivarvaad'.

Ramesh also said Rahul Gandhi has talked about five "nyay" guarantees targeting farmers, youth, women, and labourers during the last 50 days of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The people who need a washing machine are leaving and going there (joining BJP). You count the Congress leaders who have left the party, be it the chief minister of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma)...all are the beneficiaries of this washing machine," Ramesh told a press conference flanked by other leaders of Congress.