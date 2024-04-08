JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Congress general secretary launches party's manifesto in Assam

The congress general secretary alleged that 'special mafia tax called HBS tax' is imposed on all things in the state. He alleged that the chief minister directly responsible for it.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 08:55 IST

Guwahati: Congress general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh on Monday launched the party's manifesto 'Nyay patra' in the state and claimed that the BJP-led government has 'failed' to keep its promise to the people.

Singh claimed that the Congress will keep all its guarantees made in the manifesto.

"Narendra Modi has given big slogans like 'ache din', 'na khaunga aur na khane dunga'. But none of these came true," Singh claimed.

He alleged that massive scams happened under the Modi government, mentioning the electoral bonds as one of the major ones.

"The Assam government is moving in the same direction as the Central Government. In fact, scams are happening here more than 1.5 times than in Centre," the AICC leader claimed.

"The Nyay Patra is a reflection of the aspirations of the people," he added.

(Published 08 April 2024, 08:55 IST)
India NewsCongressAssamIndian Politics

