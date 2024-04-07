Congress hostile towards Sanatan Dharma, its manifesto bears imprint of Muslim League: Modi in poll rally

In an apparent reference to controversial remarks of Karnataka MP D K Suresh, the PM said, "You can understand the Congress' mindset from the statement of one of its very senior leaders who openly called for making south India a separate nation."

Modi, who was in the Bihar district to campaign for BJP candidate Vivek Thakur, said, "I wonder what hostility the Congress has towards popular sentiments. Its leaders did not turn up at pran pratishtha even though the temple at Ayodhya was constructed with donations made by the common people, not with government funds."

"When some of the Congress leaders came out in favour of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, they were slapped with expulsions," said the PM, in a veiled reference to Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was sacked by the party after he criticised it for skipping the event.