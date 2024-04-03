Congress launches ‘Ghar Ghar Guarantee’ initiative from a location where it first used ‘hand’ symbol

Ramesh said the distribution of such Guarantee Cards during the Karnataka and Telangana campaigns proved to be "game changers". "People have already started feeling the impact of the implementation of these guarantees in these two states. History will repeat itself on June 4," he said in a post on 'X' with a hashtag 'Haath Badlega Halaat' (Hand will Change Present Situation).

The party will be launching its manifesto on Friday with these 'nyays and guarantees' as its primary thrust. The party has unveiled 'Kisan Nyay', including legal guarantee for MSP, 'Hissedari Nyay' (share in governance), 'Yuva Nyay', including a mandatory apprenticeship and some income to youth), 'Nari Nyay' and 'Shramik Nyay' for workers. It also released an 'Adivasi Sankalp'.

Launching the programme, Kharge launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi saying, "we give a guarantee that our government has always worked for people and will always do so. The Prime Minister talks about 'Modi ki Guarantee, but his guarantee is unsuccessful and does not reach people."

Referring to BJP's poll promise of generating two crore jobs a year, he said people never got to see those jobs and he "fails to understand why people encourage such propaganda and vote for those who lie". Kharge added, "we want to tell the country that whatever we promise, we fulfil."

Referring to the issue of Income Tax authorities giving notices to the Congress, Kharge said, "this government wants to scare us and the IT Department took Rs 135 crore from our funds. Can an election be held fairly in a democracy in such a manner?"