Congress launches website to seek people's suggestions for Lok Sabha poll manifesto

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday launched a special drive to crowd-source suggestions for drafting its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who heads the Congress’ manifesto committee unveiled a website for seeking suggestions from the public.
An Email ID has also been shared by the party for the purpose. The suggestions can be given on the website - awaazbharatki.in - or by emailing to awaazbharatki@inc.in
"The present exercise is to receive suggestions from the members of the public. This will be a people's manifesto. So it is important to gather as many suggestions as possible in the few weeks available to us," Chidambaram said in a press conference. The party plans to hold at least one consultation in each state.
"We want to involve the people of India in making the manifesto. We hope people from every walk of life will give their suggestions," he added.
Congress leader said the party welcomes anyone wishing to join the consultation. But a decision on holding discussions with I.N.D.I.A allies on the manifesto will be taken by the party President.
"If the ally parties of the I.N.D.I.A group wish to attend the consultation, they are most welcome... Whether there will be higher-level consultation will be for the Congress president to decide," Chidambaram said.