Lok Sabha poll 2024: Congress' 'Nyay Patra' promises quota cap rise, scrapping Agnipath scheme; goes silent on CAA

New Delhi: Seeking a “decisive break from the path of past ten years”, Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto, promising radical measures like raising 50 per cent quota cap, extending reservation benefits for economically backward to all castes, increasing minimum wages to Rs 400, writing off student loans and abolishing contractual jobs in public sector.

The 'Nyay Patra', as the Congress called its manifesto, focuses on providing “greater freedom, faster growth, more equitable development and justice for all” through 'Five Nyays’ or 'pillars of justice' addressing issues of equity, youth, farmers, women and workers and '25 guarantees' under them.

The manifesto, released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi along with General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal and drafting committee head P Chidambaram, reads as an indictment of the ten years of the Narendra Modi government and outlines the changes Congress intends to make.

It “promises you freedom from fear... not to interfere with personal choices of food and dress, to love and marry, and to travel and reside in any part of India," as the manifesto sought to critique the rising right-wing tendencies in the country.