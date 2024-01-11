Congress plans national consultations in Guwahati, Ranchi for Lok Sabha election manifesto

The panel headed by senior Congress MP and former Union Minister P Chidambaram will hold its second meeting on Thursday.

In its first meeting on January 4, the panel had decided to reach out to members of civil society organisations who met Rahul during his Kanyakumari to Srinagar 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The first meeting did not see any major decisions being made, as it was meant to be an “exchange of preliminary thoughts and ideas, and how to proceed with the drafting of the manifesto”.

In what is seen as an attempt to re-engage grassroot organisations, sources said the panel will reach out to civil society organisations and take into account their suggestions. A smaller team of the panel may also be part of Rahul’s interactions during the yatra starting from Imphal.

Some of the members are also likely to be tasked with collecting suggestions from states and sectors. Sources said the panel will not delay the finalisation of the manifesto, as they expect that the Election Commission may announce the poll schedule earlier than expected.

The Congress had established the 16-member Manifesto Committee on December 22 last year. Sources indicate that the committee, led by former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo as Convenor, comprises younger members. The leadership signals a desire for a more youthful manifesto.