Congress Rajya Sabha polls list: Singhvi fielded from Himachal; Prasad from Bihar

New Delhi: As Sonia Gandhi files her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan, the Congress on Wednesday announced the candidature of Abhikesh Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar and Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.
Congress Treasuer Ajay Maken may get the not to fight Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka. However, there is no official word on fielding him from one of the three seats from the state yet.
Singhvi and Bihar Congress president Prasad are sitting MPs while Handore is Working President of Maharashtra Congress. The party will soon announce candidates for Karnataka (3), Telangana (2) and Madhya Pradesh (1).
Senior lawyer Singhvi was representing Congress from West Bengal and this time, the party decided to field him from the lone seat in Himachal where it is in power.
Earlier, there was speculation that he would be fielded from either Telangana or Karnataka but the leadership decided against it amid indications that all the seats in the southern states may go to locals if Congress does not decide on Treasurer Ajay Maken for one of the seats.
Congress can win three of the four seats in Karnataka and two of three in Telangana. In Karnataka, sources said Congress will be renominating Syed Nasir Hussain while the choice for the two other seats is not clear yet.
Prasad is renominated from Bihar where the party is in coalition with the RJD and Left parties.
Handore’s choice comes close on the heels of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan leaving Congress on Tuesday.