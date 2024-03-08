Congress releases first list of 39 candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

Congress on Friday released the first list of its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

K C venugopal announced the names which figure party leader Rahul Gandhi who will fight from Wayanad. Bhupesh Baghel will fight from Rajnandgaon. The party has fielded 17 sitting MPs in first list.

Venugopal will fight from Alapuzha. DK Suresh will fight from Bangalore Rural.

Four out of the 39 Congress candidates in first list for Lok Sabha polls are from SC, ST, OBC and minorities. 15 are from General Category. 12 of the candidates are below 50 years while eight are between 50-60 years, 12 in 61-70 years and seven in 71-76 year age bracket, the party said.

One sitting MP in Kerala has been dropped.

