Congress's first candidates list for Chhattisgarh, MP, Telangana polls out

While the party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections, it announced 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls and another 55 for Telangana assembly polls slated next month.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 04:17 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of party candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana assembly elections.

While the party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh elections, it announced 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls and another 55 for Telangana assembly polls slated next month.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party fielded former chief minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath from his Chhindwara assembly constituency. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh has been fielded from Raghigath seat. He was a minister in the last Kamal Nath government.

In Chhattisgarh, the party fielded its chief minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat.

In Telangana, the party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat.

While Chhatisgarh assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, Madhya Pradesh elections will be held on November 17. Telangana assembly polls be held on November 30.

The results will be declared on December 3. 

(Published 15 October 2023, 04:17 IST)
