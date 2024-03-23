LS polls 2024: Digvijaya, War Room head Senthil in Congress fourth list

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya, who is presently a Rajya Sabha MP, will be fighting from his stronghold Rajgarh while Rai has been fielded once again from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senthil, a former IAS officer who belongs to Dalit community, will be replacing sitting MP Dr K Jayakumar in Tiruvallur seat in Tamil Nadu, while Tagore, who is also party incharge in Andhra Pradesh, will be seeking mandate from Virudhunagar for the fourth time. Bhuria is fighting from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

In the fourth list, 12 candidates are from Madhya Pradesh, nine from UP, seven from Tamil Nadu, four from Maharashtra, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipiur, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan and one each from Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and West Bengal.

The Congress has left Nagaur seat to RLP, the second constituency it left for an ally. Earlier, it had announced that Sikar will go to CPI(M) in which former MLA Amra Ram is likely to fight.

Choudhary Lal Singh, who merged his party with Congress, will fight from Uddhampur against Jitendra Singh. Lal SIngh has been a two-term Congress MP earlier from the seat.

BSP MP Danish Ali, who also joined Congress, will be fighting from his sitting seat Amroha. Former MP Imran Masood will fight from Saharanpur while Akhilesh Pratap Singh will be fighting from Deoria.

In strife-torn Manipur, Congress has announced the candidature of JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from Inner Manipur while Alfred Kanngam S Arthur from Outer Manipur.

Besides Tagore and Senthil, sitting MPs S Jothimani (Karur), Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga) and Vijay Vasant (Kanyakumar) are also among those fielded. Congress will be fighting nine seats in Tamil Nadu and it is yet to announce candidates for two more seats.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's son Virender will fight from Haridwar while Prakash Joshi is being fielded from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar.