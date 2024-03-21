Congress releases third list of 57 candidates for Lok Sabha polls; Adhir Ranjan renominated from Berhampore

New Delhi: Congress on Friday announced the third list of 57 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including party’s leader in the Lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and announced its seat sharing arrangement with CPI(M) in Rajasthan where it gave one seat to the Left party.

The party has left the Sikar seat in Rajasthan for CPI(M), where the Left party has some hold. With this, the party has chosen candidates for 139 seats.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of Congress’ Central Election Committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by panel members Sonia Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, Karnataka Minister K J George and Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy among others.