Congress replaces Jaipur candidate Sunil Sharma after blowback over secular credentials

The Congress on Sunday decided to replace its controversial candidate from the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Sunil Sharma, and instead chose to field Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in his place.

Sharma's alleged association with Jaipur Dialogues, a social media handle known for posting content against the Congress and minority groups, seemingly did not go down well with the party.

Despite Sharma's clarification denying any association with the platform, stating that he parted ways with it long ago, questions persisted about his initial reluctance to address the issue.

Earlier, fact checker and co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, expressed surprise that the Congress had given Sharma a ticket. Zubair highlighted Sharma's association with Jaipur Dialogues, describing it as one of the most contentious handles against minorities and the Congress party. Zubair also shared a video of Sharma abruptly ending an interview when questioned about his affiliation with Jaipur Dialogues. This tweet quickly gained traction, raising doubts about Sharma's secular credentials.