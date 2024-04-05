Congress says Prakash Ambedkar's decision to part ways with MVA will benefit BJP

“The current Lok Sabha election is very crucial to save the country's democracy. It is not a BJP vs I.N.D.I.A. election but against neo-fascist powers. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's stance was anti-Hitler and he believed that only democracy could deliver real justice to the people. Prakash Ambedkar has taken a stand against these views. The decision of the VBA to exit the MVA is unfortunate and it will only favour the BJP,” he said.

“Prakash Ambedkar previously took a stand against the BJP and called them anti-constitutional and anti-democratic, but when it was time to actually fight, he took a position favourable for the BJP,” alleged Dr Mungekar.

"Prakash Ambedkar discussed seat allocation with the MVA but finally decided to contest independently. Not a single candidate from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi won in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls,” he said, adding that the Congress and its allies lost 9 seats because of the VBA in the Lok Sabha elections and 16 seats in the Assembly elections, and that not a single BJP candidate was defeated.