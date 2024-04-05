Congress says Prakash Ambedkar's decision to part ways with MVA will benefit BJP

Mumbai: Hitting out at Prakash Ambedkar, the Congress said that the decision of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to part ways with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi would benefit the BJP.
“Looking at the overall position of Prakash Ambedkar, the real question is whether he really wanted to form an alliance with the MVA,” asked former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai.
“The current Lok Sabha election is very crucial to save the country's democracy. It is not a BJP vs I.N.D.I.A. election but against neo-fascist powers. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's stance was anti-Hitler and he believed that only democracy could deliver real justice to the people. Prakash Ambedkar has taken a stand against these views. The decision of the VBA to exit the MVA is unfortunate and it will only favour the BJP,” he said.
“Prakash Ambedkar previously took a stand against the BJP and called them anti-constitutional and anti-democratic, but when it was time to actually fight, he took a position favourable for the BJP,” alleged Dr Mungekar.
"Prakash Ambedkar discussed seat allocation with the MVA but finally decided to contest independently. Not a single candidate from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi won in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls,” he said, adding that the Congress and its allies lost 9 seats because of the VBA in the Lok Sabha elections and 16 seats in the Assembly elections, and that not a single BJP candidate was defeated.
(Published 05 April 2024, 12:39 IST)