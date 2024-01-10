Congress shows willingness to accommodate I.N.D.I.A allies' demands amid Lok Sabha seat-sharing talks

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday signalled that it is willing to "walk the extra mile" to accommodate the aspirations of I.N.D.I.A partners in the Lok Sabha elections while party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is in touch with top Opposition leaders to create a organisational structure to ensure closer coordination among themselves.

With seat-sharing talks with various parties initiated, Congress sources said they have "national perspective" in mind when it comes to seat sharing in connection with the Lok Sabha elections though it has already taken its state units' diverging views in some cases like that of AAP.

A few parties like JD(U) and Trinamool Congress have triggered issues related to organisation structure of the I.N.D.I.A bloc as well as playing a tough game on seat sharing. Congress' message on accommodating the aspirations of allies and Kharge taking the lead to ensure closer coordination comes against the backdrop of the noise created around Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's aspirations to become the bloc's Convenor.

There are also demands from certain quarters to have an office for the Opposition bloc besides appointing an official spokesperson, while a section is opposed to the idea.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Kharge is in touch with leaders of all parties of the I.N.D.I.A bloc on how best to give structure to ensure closer coordination in alliance. Sources said he is in regular touch with leaders like Nitish.

The National Alliance Committee of the Congress has already initiated talks with allies and have so far spoken to RJD, AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Samajwadi Party. The committee will hold a second round of discussions with SP and AAP on Friday even as it called a meeting of its over 500 Parliamentary Coordinators in Delhi to brief them on their assignment.