Congress takes a jibe at BJP over delay in announcing CM for MP, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the BJP over it not announcing the chief ministers (CM) in the three states it won in the recent assembly polls and asked why the party was not being called out for "what is actually a delay".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said less than 24 hours after the election results were out on December 3, his party was being criticized in the media by all and sundry for a "so-called delay" in appointing a chief minister for Telangana.