Congress to announce Karnataka Lok Sabha candidates in 2-3 days: CM Siddaramaiah

Karwar/Hubballi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday that Congress' list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state would be announced within two to three days, and there are no 'major controversies' regarding their selection.

He mentioned that the nominees would be finalized based on the input of the party's local leaders.

"In two to three days, the Congress list may also be released. Tomorrow, the central election committee is meeting. Karnataka candidates will also be finalized and announced within two to three days," Siddaramaiah informed reporters in Karwar.

"There are no major controversies. This time, we are deciding based on the opinions provided by district in-charge Ministers, observers, MLAs, defeated candidates, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, block committee presidents, and district presidents," the Chief Minister added.