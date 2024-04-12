Congress trying to play dirty politics over CAA ahead of Lok Sabha polls, says Sonowal

The CAA is a national law, but the IMDT was a law of discrimination and was imposed only on Assam. The CAA is for the whole nation. However, the Opposition parties are spreading misinterpretation regarding the CAA. The CAA is not going to impact the indigenous people. Because the whole nation has taken the responsibility of the migrants, who faced religious persecution and took shelter in India. Congress is trying to play dirty politics. The so-called anti-CAA leaders tried to create a false narrative that the CAA would result in lakhs of Hindu Bangladeshis settling in Assam and thereby posing a threat indigenous people of Assam. But look at the reality today. It has been a month since the MHA launched a web portal for applying for Indian citizenship but till date, only one person in Assam has applied. The people of Assam have understood their politics and so this time there is no agitation against the CAA. Leading students organisations like the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) have gone to the Supreme Court, that is the right way of proceeding. If we have any objection, file a petition in the court of law, just as I had done against the IMDT Act.