Congress’ Vikas against Gadkari’s Vikas in Nagpur

“Gadkari comes from the Brahmin community, he is the poster boy of RSS. He has the tremendous advantage of his personal background and Sangh Parivar-BJP network. Thakre is a Kunbi and more than 45% of voters are from the Kunbi community. Besides, there is a sizable Dalit and Muslim population. Because of the BSP, a lot of votes would be divided. In 2014 and 2019, the BSP candidates Dr Mohan Gaikwad and Mohammad Jamal, got more than 96,000 and 31,000 votes, respectively,” said a veteran politician.