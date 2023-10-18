Congress will win elections in 5 states: Syed Naseer Hussain

He further emphasized, "We had a clear strategy for achieving success in Karnataka. Even for the upcoming elections, our focus on unemployment, price rise, Chinese incursions, corruption and poverty is clear. Voters are ready to throw out the BJP, which is involved in hate politics."

Regarding the Congress's underperformance in Karnataka's coastal districts, Hussain said, “Polarisation has affected the development of the region. The Congress will focus on development works, despite not winning seats in the region. We want to reinstate communal harmony and take up development works.”

Hussain reiterated the Congress-led state government's stance against violence in the name of political ideology, moral policing, provocative speeches, and hate speech, emphasizing that the rule of law will be enforced.

He stressed, "The region's development depends on strengthening the Congress."

Hussain also commented on the formation of the INDIA alliance and claimed that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear concerned, as they have been making allegations against the alliance on various political platforms.

Responding to a question, Hussain said the Congress will soon come out with the first list of appointments of heads to boards and corporations. “Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala has already held a meeting in Delhi. Those who have worked for the party but did not get tickets in the Karnataka assembly elections will be accommodated,” he said.

Regarding corruption allegations from the BJP, Hussain stated, "Claims of a 40% commission have been made by various organizations, and an inquiry is underway. The Congress maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption."

He also dismissed the BJP's allegations that the Congress government in the state acts as an ATM for the party. Hussain clarified that the contractors who were subjected to Income Tax department raids have no affiliations with the party and that the law will take its own course.