Congress' 2nd list: Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot among 43 Lok Sabha candidates

Gaurav Gogoi, the incumbent MP from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, will be contesting from the Jorhat constituency in the state. Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and current MP from Chhindwara, will be contesting from the same constituency. Additionally, Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, will be contesting from Jalore.

Among the 43 candidates announced, 33 come from Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or minority communities. To specify, 13 belong to OBCs, 10 are from SC backgrounds, 9 from ST communities, and 1 candidate is Muslim.

Furthermore, out of the 43 candidates, 24 are below 50 years of age. Additionally, 8 candidates fall between the ages of 51 to 60, while 10 candidates are aged between 61 to 72 years.