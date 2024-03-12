Congress' 2nd list: Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot among 43 Lok Sabha candidates

The Congress released its second candidate list for the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.
Party General Secretary K C Venugopal, framing the contest as a battle between the downtrodden and crony capitalists, announced 43 candidates across various states, including Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, as well as the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.
Gaurav Gogoi, the incumbent MP from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, will be contesting from the Jorhat constituency in the state. Nakul Nath, the son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and current MP from Chhindwara, will be contesting from the same constituency. Additionally, Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, will be contesting from Jalore.
Among the 43 candidates announced, 33 come from Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or minority communities. To specify, 13 belong to OBCs, 10 are from SC backgrounds, 9 from ST communities, and 1 candidate is Muslim.
Furthermore, out of the 43 candidates, 24 are below 50 years of age. Additionally, 8 candidates fall between the ages of 51 to 60, while 10 candidates are aged between 61 to 72 years.
The party's Central Election Committee (CEC) had convened on Monday to finalise candidates, shortly after releasing its first list for the polls.
Earlier, the Congress had unveiled 39 candidates for the upcoming elections, including Rahul Gandhi, who is slated to contest from Kerala's Wayanad constituency again. Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has been nominated to contest from Rajnandgaon. Additionally, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal will be contesting from Alappuzha in Kerala, while Shashi Tharoor has been renominated from Thiruvananthapuram.
Key members of the CEC include party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, T S Singhdeo, and Mohammad Jawaid, among others.
(Published 12 March 2024, 12:40 IST)