Congress's 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' rally tomorrow: What you should know

The Congress is all set to sound the poll bugle for next year's Lok Sabha elections, with the launch of 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' (We are ready) rally in the central town of Nagpur on Thursday (December 28), a day coinciding with the 138th foundation day of the party.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be present at the event expected to be attended by more than one lakh party workers.

Here's what you should know about the 'Hai Taiyaar Hum' rally:

1) While the theme of this grand rally is 'Hai Taiyaar Hum’, the ground where the event is taking place is being referred to as the 'Bharat Jodo Maidan'.

2) Launching the poll campaign from Nagpur has its own significance as the city is believed to be the geographical centre of India.

3) Nagpur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra was also important during India’s freedom struggle.