Cooking gas cylinder to cost Rs 500 if I.N.D.I.A comes to power, says Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee

In what could be a subtle indication of the likely poll promises the anti-BJP coalition I.N.D.I.A may introduce ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, a senior Trinamool leader, on Saturday, said that if the alliance forms a government at the Centre, cooking gas cylinder price will dip down to Rs 500.

Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee while addressing a bye-election public meeting in Bengal’s Dhupguri said, "If I.N.D.I.A wins, cooking gas price will come down to Rs 500." Banerjee said that it’s a "promise". His comments come a day after the Opposition alliance concluded a meeting in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said that the BJP-led government had reduced the fuel prices by Rs 5 (per litre) after the Trinamool re-emerged victorious.