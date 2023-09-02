Cooking gas cylinder to cost Rs 500 if I.N.D.I.A comes to power, says Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee

In what could be a subtle indication of the likely poll promises the anti-BJP coalition I.N.D.I.A may introduce ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, a senior Trinamool leader, on Saturday, said that if the alliance forms a government at the Centre, cooking gas cylinder price will dip down to Rs 500.
Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee while addressing a bye-election public meeting in Bengal’s Dhupguri said, "If I.N.D.I.A wins, cooking gas price will come down to Rs 500." Banerjee said that it’s a "promise". His comments come a day after the Opposition alliance concluded a meeting in Mumbai.
Addressing the gathering, Banerjee said that the BJP-led government had reduced the fuel prices by Rs 5 (per litre) after the Trinamool re-emerged victorious.
He added that if the BJP acquires power at the Centre again next year in the Lok Sabha elections, cooking gas price "would touch Rs 3,000 mark".
On the other side, the bye-election scheduled for September 5 will see a face off between TMC and Congress-backed CPI(M). TMC, and a Congress-backed CPI(M) candidate are in the fray, against the BJP for the Dhupgudi seat, which was won by the BJP in 2021, with a very narrow margin.
While a concerted effort is visible between the Opposition parties at the national level in terms of strengthening the alliance, the stand seems to be nowhere softening at the state level. The recent panchayats had the Congress-CPI(M) as an opponent against the Trinamool that has the BJP as its main challenger in the state.