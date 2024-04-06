CPI releases manifesto for Lok Sabha elections; vows to fight CAA, Agnipath scheme

The CPI has released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The party has said it will work towards removing the "arbitrary" 50 per cent cap on the reservation quota, immediately implement 33 per cent women's quota, guarantee of Rs 700 minimum wages under MNREGA and restore the Old Pension Scheme. It also vowed to fight to abolish CAA and scrap Agnipath, two of BJP's touted achievements as the ruling party at the Centre.
On the launch of the party manifesto, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI) D Raja said, "If we want to save our Constitution, democracy, secular democratic fabric of our country, safeguard the federal system of governance and if we want to protect the rights of the people, it has become imperative that BJP has to be thrown out of power. In the elections, people should vote and defeat BJP and its allies then only India can remain as a secular democratic republic...," as reported by ANI.
(Published 06 April 2024, 10:01 IST)