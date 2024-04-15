Delayed flight, conspiracy thicken UP political plot 

On the last day of filing of nomination papers for the first phase of UP polls, a chartered plane with Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam took off from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh airport with two authorisation letters for the allocation of party symbols for Rampur and Moradabad. It landed at the Moodha Pandey airstrip which is equidistant from Moradabad and Rampur — about 10 km each. Waiting at the collectorate in Rampur and Moradabad were ticket aspirants.