DH Interview | Our democracy not like America’s, Rahul should not call PM for debate: Himanta Sarma

Rahul Gandhi has also invited the prime minister to a debate. How do you respond to that?

I think he should not call the PM for a debate, I think he should join the debate once the Parliament is constituted, provided he wins. He should participate in a debate with the prime minister. Our democracy is not an American type of democracy. Biden and Trump will get an opportunity for debate, only on the eve of the elections.

But our democracy is a Parliamentary democracy where the leader of the Opposition, or any member of the Opposition gets ample opportunity to debate with the government of the day. The question now is whether Rahul Gandhi will utilise that forum or not. If he does so, he can surely debate with the PM. Atleast every year they got in a no-confidence motion. He can involve the PM in a debate. During every Motion of Thanks debate after a Presidential address, the PM speaks and he can engage him in a debate. So, the ball is in Rahul Gandhi's court – whether he will prefer to debate with the prime minister or he would like to go to a meditation centre.