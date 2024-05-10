DH Interview | PM is agitated as he knows the actual ground reports from agencies about BJP losing: Naseem Khan

Midway into the campaign, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be going very aggressive. Why?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is agitated as he has access to various agencies and has knowledge of what exactly is happening on the ground. There is terrific resentment against the BJP. The frustration is clearly visible in his speeches. He is clearly agitated and hence he is speaking about Hindus and Muslims and making irrational and illogical statements. Hate speeches and communal rhetoric is not going to work at all. India is known for issue-based politics. Modi is unable to reply to what Rahul Gandhi has been asking. And since he is unable to reply he is engaging in misinformation and propaganda.