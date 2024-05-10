DH Interview | PM is agitated as he knows the actual ground reports from agencies about BJP losing: Naseem Khan

Veteran Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan was in news recently when he raised the issue of the grand old party not giving any candidate from the Muslim and North Indian community in Maharashtra. After the firebrand politician, who is the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), shot off a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala reached out to him and also facilitated a meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Pune.
The 60-year-old Naseem Khan, a four-time MLA and former minister, is back in action and leading from the front. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is agitated as he has access to various agencies and has knowledge of what is happening on the ground. There is terrific resentment against the BJP,” Naseem Khan tells DH’s Mrityunjay Bose in a free-wheeling interview.
Following are the excerpts of the interview:
What is your assessment of the ground situation?
People have made up their mind. In the last 10 years, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has let down the people of the country on the issue of national security, economy, communal harmony, employment, farmers issues, corruption. Besides, there has been autocracy and dictatorship, which is dangerous for the country, which is the world’s largest democracy. This is where the Congress comes into picture. The Congress stands for the people.
Midway into the campaign, the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be going very aggressive. Why?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is agitated as he has access to various agencies and has knowledge of what exactly is happening on the ground. There is terrific resentment against the BJP. The frustration is clearly visible in his speeches. He is clearly agitated and hence he is speaking about Hindus and Muslims and making irrational and illogical statements. Hate speeches and communal rhetoric is not going to work at all. India is known for issue-based politics. Modi is unable to reply to what Rahul Gandhi has been asking. And since he is unable to reply he is engaging in misinformation and propaganda.
On what basis do you say that for Congress and I.N.D.I.A. allies, the reports are favourable?
The BJP-led NDA government under prime minister Narendra Modi has failed on all fronts. What our leader Rahul Gandhi has been saying all these years is coming to be true. The response that Rahul Gandhi got during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was tremendous. This yatra was organised to make people aware about the reality in the nation. It is important to understand the reality of the nation today and he has made a connection with the people because of his down to earth nature and real understanding of issues.
Do you see a change coming after 4 June counting?
Yes, for sure. The reports say so as we are half-way through the polls.
The ground reports from the four corners of the country are very encouraging for the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. allies and they would be forming the new government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi after 4 June. Time has come for the BJP to pack their bags.
What are your reports about Maharashtra?
The BJP engineered splits in two parties - Shiv Sena and NCP. Over the last five years, the three main Maha Vikas Aghadi parties, Congress and its allies Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) are being targeted. They have been targetted by all means…saam, daam, dand, bhedh…because of this, they are facing people’s anger and this would reflect in votes.
Recently, Sharad Pawar, the seniormost politician, has said many regional parties may move closer to Congress post the elections. How does the Congress see the statement?
Sharad Pawar Saheb is a very senior and matured leader, he understands what is happening on ground. We welcome what he has said. After all, we all are working together.