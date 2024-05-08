DH Interview | TDP coalition will restore Andhra's glory: Nara Lokesh

TDP leaders are accusing the government of pushing the state into a debt trap to fund its welfare agenda with political intentions. You are also promising such welfare schemes. How do you justify it?

The political intention is that the government should not be pushing the state into a debt trap. The opinion that we hold is very simple that the state must be developed and the benefits of the development should be used for welfare. The first promise that we have given in the manifesto is to create 20 lakh jobs. The jobs will almost double and will increase the state economy by two times. There is a massive opportunity there. So we want to balance both development and welfare, which is what we did in the past.