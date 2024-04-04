Disgruntled Congress leader Pappu Yadav files nomination from Purnea as independent candidate

Moments before filing his nomination, the disgruntled Congress leader said, "I will be with the party till my last breath."

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, Yadav said, "I have the support of Congress. I am contesting as an independent candidate…many people conspired to end my political career. The people of Purnea have always supported Pappu Yadav above caste and creed. I will strengthen the I.N.D.I.A. alliance ...and I resolve to make Rahul Gandhi stronger.'

Yadav said he filed his nomination because 'people in Purnea wanted me to contest'.