Distracted by own horse-trading agendas, BJP neglected to serve Maharashtra people: Congress

"Many questions have been raised about this opaque process. Why wasn't the bidding process for the new contract started sooner than January 4th, given that the old contract was about to end on Jan 31st? Why was the state unable to carry out a forensic audit of the service’s performance between 2014 and 2024? 'Why is the operational cost for ambulances so high? If the government is willing to make such a large outlay, why are ambulance services being outsourced, unlike other states where the government owns the vehicles? Is this another tender that the BJP was planning to award to one of its cronies in return for some Electoral Bonds Chanda?" he said.