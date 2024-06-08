Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | D K Shivakumar raises doubts on EVMs in Bangalore Rural segment

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed suspicion over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Bangalore Rural constituency where his brother D K Suresh lost polls to BJP’s Dr C N Manjunath.
Speaking to reporters in the city on Friday, Shivakumar said, “I have some doubts about the EVMs in Bangalore Rural during the recently held Lok Sabha polls. But I will not talk about it now. I am gathering some documents about it, and will discuss about it once I get the documents.”
Stating that it was his personal defeat, Shivakumar said that he was overconfident and could not focus more on the constituency since he had to travel across the state.
Responding to rumours about Suresh contesting the byelection to Channapatna Legislative Assembly held by H D Kumaraswamy (who is now elected to Lok Sabha), Shivakumar said that Suresh was not in a hurry to contest any elections again. “We are yet to come out of the pain.”
According to Shivakumar, the BJP strategy worked in Bangalore Rural segment.
“The candidate fielded by BJP was a non-controversial person. We were expecting 50,000 to 60,000 lead in Kanakapura. We had lead in Magadi, Ramanagara and Kunigal but not in the urban constituencies,” he added.
Published 08 June 2024, 00:06 IST