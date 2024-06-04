Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | DMK and allies all set for a sweep in Tamil Nadu; BJP crosses 10% vote share

Chennai: Out of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the DMK and its allies appear all set to win 37 segments and AIADMK and BJP's ally PMK may get one seat each, according to updates on trends by the Election Commission.

In a first, BJP crossed the 10 per cent vote share-mark in Tamil Nadu and has so far registered a share of 10.21 per cent, though it could not emerge in lead positions anywhere.

While DMK is ahead in 21 segments, Congress is in first spot in eight constituencies. VCK, CPI and CPI(M) are leading in two seats each and MDMK and IUML, the other two allies of the ruling party ahead in one seat each. In all, DMK and allies, round after round, are consistent in adding more votes to their kitty and in total are very likely to be victorious in 37 out of 39 seats.