Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Punjab’s farm fields engender new political challenges

The AAP, Congress, the BJP, SAD (Badal) and SAD (Amritsar) are the prominent parties in the poll fray, Yet, the contest appears to be a direct fight between the Congress and the AAP. A renascent BJP and the dawdler SAD (Badal), two former allies, hope to salvage lost pride and make inroads to stay in the reckoning. The Congress and AAP are contesting the elections as allies in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh but are pitted against each other in all the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.