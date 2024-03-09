Arun Goel quits as election commissioner weeks before Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: In a surprise move just days ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday resigned from the post, leaving the poll body with just one member.

The resignation of Goel, whose tenure was till December 2027, has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on March 9, a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said. The reason for Goel's departure could not be known immediately and he could not be contacted for his comments.

He is the second Election Commissioner after Ashok Lavasa, who later joined Asian Development Bank, to resign in less than four years.

Goel’s resignation also comes two days ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing of a plea by SBI seeking more time to furnish details on electoral bonds to the EC and a contempt petition against it. From Monday onwards, the EC is to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review Lok Sabha poll preparations.