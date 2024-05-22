Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | No campaigning on religious lines, don't politicise defence forces: EC pulls up BJP, Congress

It also asked the BJP to stop campaign speeches that may divide society.

Along with Nadda, the EC had issued a similar notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking him to respond to the complaints filed by the BJP against him and the main opposition party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi regarding their remarks.

The EC also rejected his defence and asked the Congress not to politicise defence forces and make potentially divisive statements regarding socio-economic composition of the armed forces.

It also asked the Congress to ensure that its star campaigners and candidates do not make statements which give false impression that the Constitution may be abolished or sold.