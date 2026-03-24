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EC discusses poll preparedness with top officials of poll going states, neighbours

The poll authority also met with Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), to enhance coordination.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsElection CommissionAssembly elections

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