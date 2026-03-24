<p>New Delhi: Seeking to strengthen electoral preparedness, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Tuesday convened an inter-state border meeting with top administration and police officials of five poll-going and their neighbouring states.</p><p>The poll authority also met with Multi-Departmental Committee on Election Intelligence (MDCEI), to enhance coordination, curb illegal activities, and ensure smooth, secure, violence-free and inducement-free elections across poll-bound states.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | No clarity on number of voters deleted even as EC publishes post-SIR supplementary list.<p>The Election Commission had recently reactivated its economic intelligence panel after a gap of six years to curb the use of money, liquor and drugs to influence voters ahead of the Bihar polls.</p><p>West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go for assembly polls next month.</p><p>West Bengal and Assam also share international borders with Bangladesh.</p>