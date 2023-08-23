EC to rope in Sachin Tendulkar to encourage youth to vote

The Election Commission is set to rope in cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar to encourage youths to enrol as voters and cast votes in the 2024 parliamentary polls.
Tendulkar was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from April 27, 2012, to April 26, 2018, albeit with very-low attendance, during the proceedings of the upper house of Parliament.
The EC will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the ‘master blaster’, in a ceremony on Wednesday, appointing him the ‘national icon’ for raising voter awareness and education for the commission. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will attend the ceremony.
This collaboration would mark a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth demographic for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in General Elections 2024, the EC stated on Tuesday.
The commission, through this partnership, aims to bridge the gap between citizens, especially youth and urban populations and the electoral process, thereby trying to address the challenges of urban and youth apathy towards participation in the electoral process, a spokesperson of the commission stated.
Tendulkar, a Bharat Ratna awardee, retired from one-day cricket in 2012 and from all forms of cricket in 2013.
During his five-year stint as a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, he only had 8% attendance in the upper House of Parliament against the national average of 79%.
The EC associates itself with renowned Indians from various fields and designates them as its national icons to motivate voters to participate in the festival of democracy.
The commission had last year recognised actor Pankaj Tripathi as the national icon. Earlier, during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, stalwarts like M S Dhoni, Aamir Khan and Mary Kom had been the EC’s national icons.