Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC updates voter turnout percentage for Phase 3 to 65.68%

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday updated the voter turnout during phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections held on May 7 to 65.68%.

More men (66.89%) voted compared to women (64.41%) in this phase as well. Third gender voter turnout was 25.20%.

Polling was held in 93 seats spread across 11 states and union territories.

Among the states, Assam recorded the highest turnout at 85.45% while the least was recorded in Uttar Pradesh (57.55%) and Bihar 59.15%).