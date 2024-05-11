Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC updates voter turnout percentage for Phase 3 to 65.68%

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday updated the voter turnout during phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections held on May 7 to 65.68%.
More men (66.89%) voted compared to women (64.41%) in this phase as well. Third gender voter turnout was 25.20%.
Polling was held in 93 seats spread across 11 states and union territories.
Among the states, Assam recorded the highest turnout at 85.45% while the least was recorded in Uttar Pradesh (57.55%) and Bihar 59.15%).
Four states and union territories had more women voting – Bihar, West Bengal, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Dhurbi seat in Assam recorded the highest turnout at 92.08%. In this constituency, 92.17% of women, 91.99% of men and 24% of third gender voted.
The least turnout was in Amreli in Gujarat which clocked 50.29% – only 46.24% of women, 54.06% of men and 38.46% of third gender cast their votes in this seat.
Published 11 May 2024, 15:16 IST