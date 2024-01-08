EC's refusal to meet Oppn parties about EVM, VVPAT is 'matter of grave concern': Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: With the Election Commission not entertaining I.N.D.I.A parties’ request for a meeting on EVM and VVPAT, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has shot off a fresh letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, saying the “point blank refusal” to engage with parties is a “matter of grave concern” not just the Opposition bloc but all.

Last week, the EC had responded to Ramesh’s letter seeking a meeting saying it has “full faith in the use of the EVMs in the elections” while making it clear that the updated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) answer “adequately and comprehensively” all reasonable and legitimate aspects on the use of the EVMs.

Seeking a meeting with the EC of a “small delegation of I.N.D.I.A parties” to “listen to what it has to say on the issue of VVPATs”, Ramesh said the poll body’s response has “yet again failed” to provide a “substantive response” to their queries and genuine concerns on EVMs.