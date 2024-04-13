Efforts are on for setting up separate ministry for NRI Kannadigas: Arathi Krishna

Mangaluru: Karnataka NRI Forum Deputy Chairperson Arathi Krishna said that efforts are being made to form a policy and separate ministry for the safety and welfare of non-resident Indians (NRI) from Karnataka.

The Congress manifesto, which was released recently, has also promised to set up a separate ministry for the NRIs at the centre.

The separate ministry will work for the well-being of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Kannadigas. Along with the five guarantees promised by the Congress in Karnataka, this promise was also made in the Congress's 2023 assembly polls manifesto to NRI Kannadigas, she told mediapersons.

NRI Forum had no one heading it in the last five years. “Now, preparations are being made towards constituting a separate ministry as promised. In fact, there was a separate NRI ministry at the centre in the past. However, after the BJP came to power, it merged with the external affairs ministry,” she added.