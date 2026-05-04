<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/njp">BJP’s</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> allies - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a>-headed NCP hailed the saffron party's victory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>. </p>.<p>Shinde, who is the Deputy Chief Minister and in the BJP-led Maha Yuti government and NCP Working President and former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel hailed the leadership of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> and the people’s support to the ‘Viksit Bharat’ agenda. </p>.<p>"The BJP’s resounding victory in West Bengal and Assam is a powerful testament to the indomitable public trust in Modi’s leadership and Shah’s strategic vision. This success reaffirms the nation’s commitment to the 'Viksit Bharat', and I extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire BJP leadership,” he said. </p>.<p>Reacting to the results in West Bengal, Shinde, who is the Shiv Sena chief leader, said that for the first time, the lotus blooming with a full majority in the state is a true victory of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/democracy">democracy</a>.</p>.<p>“The people have completely rejected the alleged hooliganism and corruption of the government led by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>. People have voted in favour of development, stability, and peace. Taking a jibe, he said that the people of Bengal have served Mamata Banerjee a “jhalmuri of defeat’,” he said. </p>.<p>Shinde expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new chapter of development will be written in Bengal through a “double-engine” government. </p>.Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates | We will talk about 'badlav' not 'badla': Modi after Bengal win.<p>He further noted that the anger among the people against Mamata Banerjee’s government was clearly visible in the voting, and that the policy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” has received widespread support in Bengal.</p>.<p>Shinde stated that the seemingly invincible fortress of Mamata Banerjee has collapsed due to the Chanakya-like strategy of Shah. “Shah’s strong strategy and the tireless efforts of grassroots workers for this historic victory,” he said.</p>.<p>In Assam, the people gave power to the BJP for the third consecutive time, endorsing the leadership of PM Modi and the governance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.</p>.<p>Shinde said this victory reflects strong public support for development, stability, and transparent governance.</p>