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Eknath Shinde, NCP hail BJP’s Bengal, Assam wins; credit Modi-Shah leadership

Shinde expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new chapter of development will be written in Bengal through a “double-engine” government.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsBJPAssamNarendra ModiMamata BanerjeeHimanta Biswa SarmaEknath ShindeAssembly electionsBengal

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