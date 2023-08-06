EC should keep in mind 'principles of federalism', says parl panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Personal Grievances, Law and Justice has expressed concern about the potential impact on the powers given to the states in the Constitution. It asked the EC to give due consideration to the constitutional provisions and powers of the states.

"The ECI may also keep in mind the principles of federalism enshrined under the constitution and the powers reserved for the State Election Commissions under List II Entry 5," the report ‘Specific Aspects of Election Process and Their Reform’ tabled in Parliament last Friday said.

At present, the EC prepares the voter's list for Parliament and Assembly polls while for local body polls, the electoral roll is prepared by the state.

The government is in favour of a common electoral roll – a suggestion which was first made in 1999 by the then Chief Election Commissioner through a letter to the Prime Minister – as it believes it would reduce the cost and efforts involved in the process of preparing separate lists.

The report said the committee has taken note of the "potential benefits" of a common electoral roll but it stressed the importance of proper constitutional and statutory authorisation before the Election Commission takes charge of creating or managing electoral rolls for State Election Commissions.

The committee also warned the EC against treating all regions in India as identical, as it can pose a significant risk. It is therefore imperative to recognize this reality and take appropriate measures to address it while moving ahead with preparing a common electoral roll, it said.