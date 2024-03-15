Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 3 pm tomorrow

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday afternoon.

The Commission will also announce the schedule for elections to state Assemblies of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The announcement will be made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the presence of two new Commissioners Gyanendra Kumar and Sukbir Singh Sandhu at a press conference in Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital at 3 pm.

Kumar and Sandhu assumed office on Friday morning, a day after their appointment.

It is not immediately clear whether the Election Commission will announce Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16, and a new House has to be constituted before that.

In 2019, the Election Commission had announced the poll schedule on March 10, and the elections were held in seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes was held on May 23.